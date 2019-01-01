Bale has to play for Real Madrid, says Casemiro

The Wales forward should play a big role this season for Zinedine Zidane's side, according to his Brazilian teammate

midfielder Casemiro is adamant Gareth Bale has to play for the club this season having proven his worth repeatedly since joining from in 2013.

Bale reminded Zinedine Zidane what he is capable of with an assist in an impressive performance as Madrid opened their campaign by beating 3-1.

The star had been tipped to leave Madrid after head coach Zidane said last month it would be better for him to depart the Santiago Bernabeu, where Bale has won four titles and a La Liga crown among other trophies.

Bale – who was linked with a move to the Chinese – now looks set to remain in the Spanish capital however, and Casemiro is clearly happy about that prospect.

"He has given us titles, he's scored in finals and he has a lot of respect from us all," Casemiro said.

"He has to play. He's a great player and is very important for us."



Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois echoed Casemiro's comments and declared Bale is a beloved member of Zidane's squad.

"He is an important player and played a great match," Courtois said.

"Everyone loves him and it is important that he plays for us. We are so happy with Bale."

It was a winning start to the season for Madrid, who survived a Luka Modric red card as they overcame Celta with 10 men away from home.

Bale teed up Karim Benzema for the 12th-minute opener before Modric was sent off for catching Denis Suarez on the heel following a VAR review approaching the hour mark.

Article continues below

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Madrid wrapped up all three points thanks to Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez, while Iker Losada netted a stoppage-time consolation.

"Pre-season was not easy for us, there were games in which we did not play well, but we knew we doing things right," Courtois said.

"We feel good, today we showed that. We played a good game and we went ahead with 10 players. That is key.



"We knew that in the second half they were going to press us. In the one-on-one with Aspas I did well, made a good save. I have good reflexes and I got a hand to it. That helped give the team real confidence. We did well today but it is a shame not keep a clean sheet. We need to keep it up and work hard. Now we focus on Valladolid."