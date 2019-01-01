Bale eager to 'get one over' on Real Madrid team-mate Modric in Wales clash with Croatia

Wales take on Croatia in the Euro 2020 qualifying match that puts the two Real Madrid stars against each other

Gareth Bale says he wants to finally get one over on Luka Modric when visit in qualifying.

The team-mates will be the two biggest stars on show for Sunday's Group E game in Cardiff.

Croatia lead the pool on 13 points with Wales six back in fourth spot, although Ryan Giggs' side have a game in hand.

Wales drew away to Slovakia on Thursday, Bale sustaining a knee injury, but he is expected to be fit to face Croatia.

The forward is looking forward to testing himself against Ballon d'Or winner Modric, Croatia having won the reverse game 2-1 in June.

"Whenever we have played we've always lost by one goal and it’s always been quite a tight game," Bale told reporters.

"We know what a great team they are, they had a great World Cup and they have shown year after year how good they actually are.

"We know it is going to be very tough, but I think being at home gives us a little bit more of an advantage and we know the Welsh crowd will be behind us.

"We've played together for a long time in and Real Madrid so we know each other quite well. It would be nice to get one over on him finally because they have beaten us a few times in the past."

Bale is one booking away from missing a qualifier through suspension, which he accepts will be on his mind against Croatia.

"I can't make too many silly tackles or anything, I have to be mindful of that," Bale said. "I don't want to miss any games for Wales and especially at the crunch time of the group.

"I guess I have to be clever with what I'm doing but maybe I have to expect that someone is going to wind me up to get me suspended."

Meanwhile Wales boss Giggs has warned that his side are coming up against strong opponents in the 2018 World Cup finalists who will punish them for any errors.

“They are a fantastic team with brilliant individuals, but we are a good team as well,” he told reporters.

“We showed that on Thursday night but we need to be better and we need to do it for 90 minutes.

"Any mistakes, any lapses in concentration, you get punished at this top level against the top teams.

"It’s not easy but we have got the players to do it and the players are ready.”