Bakambu scores four as Beijing Guoan run riot in seven-goal thriller

The DR Congo striker was in red-hot form for the Beijing club who grabbed an emphatic victory at the Kunshan Sports Center Stadium

Cedric Bakambu scored four goals and assisted another as Beijing Guoan hammered Chongqing Dangdai Lifan 5-2 in a Chinese match on Tuesday.

The efforts stretched Bakambu's tally to seven goals in his last four league outings after going without scoring a goal in his first four appearances this season.

Bakambu opened the scoring for Beijing Guoan at the Kunshan Sports Centre Stadium in the 13th minute and later doubled their lead in the 43rd minute.

The 29-year-old continued from where he stopped after the break by providing an assist for Wang Wiming who scored the hosts' third goal in the encounter.

Bakambu scored Beijing Guoan's fourth goal of the day in the 48th minute and he wrapped up their victory in the 62nd minute.

Two minutes later, the DR Congo international was replaced by Zhang Yuning.

With eight goals after seven matches, he is now the leading scorer in the Chinese top-flight with a goal ahead of forward John Mary who has scored six goals for Shenzhen so far this term.

The victory powered Beijing Guoan to second in the Chinese Super League table with 17 points after eight matches, and three points behind leaders Shanghai SIPG.

After Tuesday's heroics, Bakambu will be aiming to help Bruno Genesio's side to their second straight win when they visit Wuhan Zall for their next league fixture on September 6.