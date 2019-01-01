Baines offered extension as Williams leaves Everton

Ashley Williams is following Phil Jagielka out of Goodison Park, but another veteran defender is on the verge of staying for another season

Leighton Baines has been offered a 12-month extension at but Ashley Williams will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Left-back Baines could extend his stay at Goodison Park into a 13th season after manager Marco Silva moved to keep the experienced former international.

Signed from Athletic in 2007, the long-serving defender lost his place to Lucas Digne in 2018-19 and made just five Premier League starts.

Reports indicate Baines will take up the offer and bring an end to speculation linking him to .

Centre-back Williams, however, will not be returning to the Toffees.

The 34-year-old was sent on loan to Championship side last season and follows fellow veteran Phil Jagielka out of the door.

Jagielka has been heavily linked with a move to Scottish champions Celtic since his release.

defender Williams made 73 appearances in all competitions for Everton following his arrival from in 2016.

Article continues below

"Everton wishes to thank all departing players for their contribution throughout their time at the club," the club said in a statement.

A number of additional personnel changes are expected at Goodison Park while the transfer window is open, as Silva aims to build on the significant progress made in 2019.

The Portuguese endured a difficult first few months in charge, but Everton's form picked up towards the end of the season and they ultimately earned an eighth-place Premier League finish.