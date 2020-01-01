Bafana Bafana legend Radebe: Tau close to English Premier League switch

The former South Africa skipper is upbeat the Seagulls striker can force a move to England

After completing a loan move to ’s RSC in the past few days, former Bafana Bafana defender Lucas Radebe believes striker Percy Tau is close to moving to the Premier League.

‘Rhoo’ is confident the former player can grow under ex- defender Vincent Kompany, saying he must not be distracted by the consecutive loan moves.

The former skipper recently told Goal he would love to see the former Masandawana striker in the English top-flight, saying the 26-year-old is ready for a move to .

“He must be patient and let it not [club hopping] cloud his mind. Percy has character and he has proved during his time in Belgium that he can adapt to a foreign environment,” he told City Press.

“I think he’s close to going to the Premier League. This is the season where he needs to focus and push for regular game time. Obviously, the rules are tough for foreign players to be granted a work permit in a country such as England.

“One other key aspect is the rankings of a national team and, Bafana are ranked low, there’s definitely going to be a little bit of doubt. Tau is an investment and this has been supported by the fact that there are always suitors lining up to sign him whenever his loan deal ends.

“At Anderlecht, he is with the right person in Vincent Kompany, who will definitely recommend him highly in the Premiership. So, I think Percy is very close to a move to England and hopefully, this is the season it happens.”

On the other hand, retired Bafana midfielder Maimane Phiri also backs the & Hove Albion striker to settle down easily in the Belgian top-tier following a stint with last season.

“Playing just one season at a club is not good at all. What he needs is the stability for maybe two or three seasons,” Phiri added.

“But the good thing is that he is still in the same country [Belgium] and he knows the culture, the weather conditions, the atmosphere, and the playing philosophy.

“This could make it easy for him to adapt to his new club. The transition from one club to another should be easy for him because he will come up against the same opponents.

“And this is one of the biggest clubs in the country, which should improve his game. The one important thing is that he needs to play regularly so he can convince Brighton that he deserves a place in their team.”

Following two successful loan stints with Royale Union Saint-Gillioise and Club Brugge, Tau's handlers worked hard to earn him a move to the Premier League but those plans were not achieved as he will play on loan once again.