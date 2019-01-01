Babbel explains Baumjohann omission and responds to Troisi reports

The German coach had plenty of questions to answer after an emphatic win on Friday night

Despite guiding Western Sydney Wanderers to a 4-1 win over Brisbane Roar, coach Markus Babbel had to field a number of prickly questions in the post-match press conference.

The German barely flinched however and showed his trademark honesty when first asked about his decision to omit star import Alexander Baumjohann from his side.

Fully fit, Baumjohann was a surprise scratching with Babbel clarifying the attacking midfielder simply hadn't shown enough application in training during the week.

"It was not enough for me because now I have these options and I can't say to someone who's giving 100 per cent 'you stay at home' so I'm not doing this," Babbel said.

"I hope I can see a reaction next week."

Baumjohann's future at the Wanderers was cast under some doubt on Friday night with a World Game report suggesting he's likely to move on with Babbel eyeing a move for Melbourne Victory's James Troisi.

Having admitted during the week he has talked to Franck Ribery about a potential move, Babbel ruled out a play for Troisi - declaring he'd cost too much.

"He's a top player but no, I think, he's too expensive for us," he said.

With the tough questions out of the way, Babbel was then allowed to turn his attention to the potential of former teammate Robbie Fowler joining the A-League as Brisbane Roar's next coach.

While keen to catch up with Fowler, Babbel conceded he has no idea about his ability as a coach.

Article continues below

"I know he's a top person. He was helping me a lot in my time in Liverpool," Babbel said

"Fantastic striker but I haven't seen him now, the last time was five-six years ago.

"If he would come, great personality of course, but I don't know how good he is as a coach."