Babbel defends Wanderers criticism

The German saw his side end their winless run on Saturday

Don't expect Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel to stop criticising his side anytime soon after they finally found a win against Central Coast Mariners.

The Wanderers triumphed 2-0 on Saturday for their first win in two months with Babbel making headlines during the week after claiming his players didn't care about losing as much as generations gone by following a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle Jets.

While a seemingly poor excuse, the German was adamant the public shaming was about sparking a reaction from his players.

"I was asking them why they think I'm doing this because to criticise something is very easy - I can criticise everything," Babbel said.

"But if I do this, you can believe I think about something. I said I want to see a reaction. We can't give up a season now.

"The reaction (from the) media was strange, or they couldn't understand why I'm doing this.

"So I said (to the players), 'What do you think? I want to see your reaction exactly because at the moment I'm not happy how the reaction looks like.

"Then we start to talk."

Having squandered leads in recent weeks, Babbel was buoyed to see his side's spirit on Saturday as they kept a rare clean sheet to ensure they wrapped up all three points.

"This is for me very important, to see a team on the pitch who don't give up because you never know in football," he said.

"We had many good games, we were leading, couldn't win this game, lost a game.

"Of course it's not easy for their heads to stay positive and keep going."