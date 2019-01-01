Satiananthan praises Selangor's determination to finish in Super League top four

While Selangor's top-three finish is not confirmed yet, they have secured a top-four finish in the standings with their 3-2 win over PKNS on Saturday

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

's 3-2 win over FC on the final matchday of the on Saturday has confirmed their top four finish in the standings, while a top three finish may even be possible, depending on the result of 's match on Sunday.

Goals by Sandro da Silva (40') and Ifedayo Olusegun (43', 52') in between the hosts' goals by Romel Morales (3') and Tamirlan Kozubaev (77') also helped them avenge their 4-0 thrashing early in the season.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Selangor boss B. Satiananthan praised the comeback produced by his charges.

"I'd like to congratulate the boys, I think they dominated the whole game. Two of our goals came from set-piece situations, we should have scored more than three, but after leading 3-1 we took our foot off the pedal and lost more of the ball. But all in all in wasn't an easy match... they stayed positive and played well. They had been training diligently, showing to me that they wanted to finish in the top four.

"I want to praise Sara (midfielder Sarkunan Krishnansamy) who played tonight after not having played in the past few matches, and turned in a man-of-the-match performance. Ifedayo was carrying a knock but he wanted to play, so I started with him," remarked the former Felda United head coach.

