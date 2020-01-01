Ayub Timbe: Kenya winger leaves Chinese club Beijing Renhe

The Harambee Stars forward has confirmed his exit from the Chinese side a few months after ending his stay with Reading

Ayub Timbe has confirmed his exit from Beijing Renhe in the Chinese League One.

The speedy winger, who joined the club in 2017 from Belgian club Lierse S.K., has confirmed his exit from in a message on his social media pages but he could not reveal his next destination.

“Thanks for the three beautiful years Beijing Renhe,” Timbe wrote on his Twitter handle. “I wish the club and everyone behind it good luck for the rest of the season.”

Masika joined Beijing Renhe in February 2017 and managed to score eight goals in his first season to help the team win promotion to the Chinese .

Thanks for the 3 beautiful years @ beijing Renhe!! I Wish the club and everyone behind it good luck for the rest of the season!!! ❤️❤️👊🏾👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/O8B4CoAZD9 — Masika Ayub Timbe (@MasikaAyub) October 17, 2020

The following season, he was loaned back to the second tier to play for Heilongjiang Lava Spring, though he scored seven goals in 14 games in the top-flight for Beijing Renhe, and on January 31, 2020 - transfer deadline day in – Masika joined English Championship side Reading on loan until the end of the season.

However, his stay at the Berkshire-based club did not last more than six months after the club decided against pursuing a further deal.

On leaving Reading Timbe explained: “My short journey at Reading is finished,” Timbe, 27, confirmed in a Facebook post. “I want to thank the club, the staff, my mates, and definitely every supporter who was with me through this half-season. It was a pleasure to be at Reading.

“Thank you all and I wish you good luck in the coming season.”

Timbe’s loan at Reading was the third such move the Kenyan has made in his career so far.

Between 2014 and 2016, the winger was loaned by to Lierse and he went ahead to make 42 appearances and scored eight goals for the Belgian side.

The performance saw Lierse make his move permanent and the player stayed with them for one year between 2016 and 2017.

From , the Harambee Star joined Renhe where he enjoyed a good outing in 2017 as he scored 17 goals in 48 matches.

In 2018, he was loaned for the second time in his career to Heilongjiang Lava Spring, a Division One side in . He played six games and scored two goals for the lower tier side.