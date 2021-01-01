Awoniyi, Choupo-Moting shine, Bebou bags assist in last Bundesliga game of the season

The African stars made impressive contributions for their respective clubs in the German top-flight matches

Nigerian centre-forward Taiwo Awoniyi was on parade for Union Berlin in their 2-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the last game of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was handed his 21st league appearance of the campaign and helped his side end the season on a winning note.

The forward was brought on for Petar Musa in the 58th minute and gave a good account of himself in the encounter.

Max Kruse scored the match-winning goal for Union Berlin after Justin Kluivert's opener had been canceled out by Marvin Friedrich’s effort.

With the victory, the Iron Ones finished in seventh spot on the league table after accruing 50 points from 34 games.

Awoniyi is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Liverpool and recently secured a work permit to play in England.

The attacker will be expected to team up with the Reds when pre-season starts and will hope to break into Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

On the other hand, Togo international Ihlas Bebou provided an assist as Hoffenheim ended the 2020-21 campaign with a 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin.

The forward was handed his 23rd league start and delivered an impressive performance, helping Sebastian Hoeneb’s men to end the season on a high.

Hoffenheim started the game on the back foot, allowing Hertha Berlin to open the scoring through Vladimir Darida.

Sargis Adamyan leveled proceedings before Bebou set up Andrej Kramaric, moments before the end of the game to seal the victory.

The result ensured Hoffenheim ended their campaign in 11th spot after gathering 43 points from 34 games.

Elsewhere, Cameroon international Eric Choupo-Moting featured as Bayern Munich secured a 5-2 victory over Augsburg.

The forward made a second-half appearance in the encounter and gave a good account of himself after replacing Thomas Muller.

Choupo-Moting had 17 touches on the ball and struck one shot on target to help Bayern end the campaign with 78 points from 34 games.

Before the encounter, Hans-Dieter Flick’s men had already clinched the Bundesliga title a record 31 times in their history.

Choupo-Moting scored nine goals in 32 appearances for the Bavarians across all competitions this season, including four in the German top-flight.