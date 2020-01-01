‘Avoid fake news’- Nigeria captain Musa denies he has coronavirus

In the wake of reports suggesting the Al-Nassr forward had contracted Covid-19, the player has gone on social media to rubbish the rumours

international Ahmed Musa has denied reports signifying he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Following the suspension of ’s Pro League, the forward returned to Nigeria aboard a chartered flight with his family – which he confirmed via social media.

However, his message was misconstrued with a section of the media claiming the ex- man now carries the virus.

Musa then delivered a message to fans on Twitter and Instagram providing an update on his health and confirming he only went into quarantine to follow the government’s rule.

Pls ignore any false news about me or 𝐌𝐲 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 testing positive to Covid 19.We are self isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia as the law stipulates. Stay safe! Maintain social distance. AVOID FAKE NEWS! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SjzjmNWcOy — AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) April 22, 2020

“It has come to my notice that certain individuals have decided to post false news about me testing positive to Covid-19,” he wrote on Instagram.“This is a pandemic taking people’s lives in thousands so it is sad that some people want to use this to gain followers or views on their pages by spreading falsehood. ⁣

“My family and I came in from Saudi Arabia and decided to follow the government’s rule of isolation for 14 days not because any of us have the virus.



“We are perfectly okay and have not tested positive to the virus. Please don't fall for the malicious messages circulating about me or my family. Stay safe, maintain social distancing. “

After struggling to make an impact in the Premier League, the 2013 winner sought greener pastures in the Saudi Professional League.

This season, the 27-year-old forward was yet to open his goal account at the time the league was suspended but has five assists to his credit.