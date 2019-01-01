Australian transfer news & rumours: Young Aussie trades Bundesliga for Belgium as Melbourne City sign 'Italian'

George Timotheou signs for Belgian club

Australian defender George Timotheou has signed for Pro-League outfit SV Zulte Waragem on a two-year deal just a few months after making his debut with .

The 21-year-old, who mainly played for the German club's U23's side, has made the move to Belgium with a clear eye on playing more senior football.

A former Sydney FC youth player, Timotheou was playing for NPL side Sydney Olympic just one year ago but now looks well positioned to carve out a career in Europe.

Melbourne City sign 'Italian' Josh Brillante

Melbourne City have signed former Sydney FC midfielder Josh Brillante for the next two seasons and teased his arrival on Twitter in the form of some Italian translations.

Just a bit of Google Translate for your Monday morning pic.twitter.com/MUJ2IsCPQ5 — Melbourne City FC 🏙️ (@MelbourneCity) July 7, 2019

Brillante holds duals citizenship between Australia and with the Socceroo previously contracted to side .

While reportedly eager for a move to Asia, the 26-year-old declared he's excited to work with City's new manager Erick Mombaerts.

“This is an exciting time in Melbourne City’s journey, and I can’t wait to contribute and be a part of it,” Brillante said.

“Ultimately, I’m here to help Melbourne City win trophies and to improve myself every day in a high-performance environment.

"The opportunity to work with the new manager is really exciting - his vision is clear and ambitious, and we’re training at some of the best facilities in Australia."

City also confirmed on Monday that Curtis Good has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

Sydney FC set to pounce for Brattan

With Melbourne City jumping on a former Sky Blues midfielder, Steve Corica's side are prepared to go tit for tat with Luke Brattan reportedly in their sights.

According to The World Game, Sydney FC look set to sign Brattan, who is a free agent after his contract with City expired.

Western Sydney Wanderers were also after the 29-year-old but it appears the Sky Blues will edge out their rivals for his signature.

Last week was a busy one for Corica, who signed Ryan McGowan, Anthony Caceres and Alexander Baumjohann as he looks to defend Sydney's championship crown.

Brattan enjoyed a solid campaign last season as he scored four goals and added four assists across 26 appearances for City.