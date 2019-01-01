Australian transfer news & rumours: Wanderers keen on Socceroos hitman Juric

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer news and rumours from the A-League and Australians abroad

A Socceroos striker could be on his way back to , a winger has made a surprise defection and Central Coast Mariners sign a quality goalkeeper;

Goal brings you all the latest Australian and A-League transfer news...

Juric in talks for Wanderers return

Australian centre-forward Tomi Juric is having discussions with Western Sydney Wanderers about a return to the A-League.

Fresh from Adelaide United denying they made an offer for the 28-year-old, a report in the SMH has stated the Wanderers are talking to the free agent striker about leading the line at Bankwest Stadium next season.

Juric, who was part of the Socceroos 2018 World Cup squad, has been without a club since leaving Swiss side FC Luzern at the end of the season and is currently on the outer with the national team having been excluded from January's .

A move back to the A-League would likely guarantee Juric regular first team football and give him a springboard to get back into the Socceroos setup.

The report also suggests the Wanderers are interested in Turkish striker Mehmet Akyuz, who helped Denizlispor earn promotion to 's Super Lig with 15 goals last season.

The 33-year-old also struck 12 goals in 15 appearances for the club in 2017-18 to show his value as a prolific scorer.

Ingham makes surprise switch from Mariners to Roar

New Zealand international Jai Ingham has joined Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar only six weeks after penning a deal with the Central Coast Mariners.

The 25-year-old's shock defection was announced on Thursday, with the former Melbourne Victory player returning to his home city with the club he began his career at.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity, especially to play under (coach) Robbie Fowler," Ingham said.

"There's some very good players here which makes for healthy competition and makes the team environment strong."

The Mariners allowed Ingham to move north after agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract.

"With strong ties to Queensland, Jai came through the youth ranks of Brisbane Roar and with an opportunity presenting itself to make his return, the Central Coast Mariners have granted him a release," the club said via a statement.

Mariners seal Birighitti coup

Central Coast Mariners has announced official confirmation of the signing of experienced goalkeeper Mark Birighitti.

The 28-year-old was released from Melbourne City on Tuesday and was tipped to make the move to Gosford as their new No.1.

Birighitti has signed a one-year deal with Alen Stajcic's team and is excited about helping lift the club up the A-League's standings.

"This is a fantastic opportunity, I’m buzzing and I can’t wait to join the Mariners," Birighitti said.

"I’ve spoken with the coaching staff and it seems like a perfect fit – their plan enticed me, it’s a historical club, an ambitious club and getting the Mariners back to where they should be is something I want to be a part of.

Article continues below

"The Mariners are a family club, I’ve heard that it’s a great playing group they’ve got there, a really tight group. We want to be successful and that’s why I am here."

Birighitti made a name for himself at the Mariners' rivals Newcastle between 2012-16 and also spent time at Premier League side during the 2016-17 campaign.