Australian transfer news & rumours: Victory in talks with Bundesliga veteran, Mebrahtu lands new European deal

Victory chasing veteran

Melbourne Victory are reportedly in talks to sign former captain Christian Gentner.

The 33-year-old midfielder has played 14 seasons in the Bundesliga and is now a free agent after a senior career spent entirely with Stuttgart.

The German club were relegated last season with Gentner keen for a new challenge as he enters the twilight of his career.

Golgol Mebrahtu signs with Hungarian side

Australian striker Golgol Mebrahtu has signed a two-year deal with Hungarian side Puskas Akademia.

The 28-year-old was most recently with Sparta Prague in the but failed to score across nine appearances.

After initially moving to Europe in 2016 with Mlada Boleslav, the attacker has managed to carve out a career abroad having struggled with injuries while in the A-League.

Wellington Phoenix linked to Mexican attacker

After seeing young gun Sarpreet Singh signed by this week, Wellington Phoenix have potentially found his replacement in the form of Mexican attacking midfielder Ulises Davila.

Davilla was most recently playing in for Delhi Dynamos where he scored one goal across six ISL appearances.

The 28-year-old was purchased by in 2011 but after a series of loan spells failed to make an appearance for the Premier League club.

A former Mexican U23 international, Davilla had been training with Mexican club Guadalajara but couldn't agree to terms on a contract.

Melbourne City duo depart

New Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts has two less players to work with at the club after confirmation Bart Schenkeveld and Kearyn Baccus have both departed.

City were keen to retain Schenkeveld but were unable to agree to a new deal after 'extensive negotiations'.

The Dutch defender has been previously linked with interest from Sydney FC.

Baccus meanwhile has sealed a move to his native with the midfielder expected to sign on with Kaizer Chiefs this week.

Rogic on the radar of Russian club

Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic is reportedly attracting interest from Russian giants Zenit with a £9 million (AU$16m) bid imminent.

That offer is unlikely to sway from releasing their star man with the Aussie himself seemingly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Rogic has struggled for fitness of late and has already been ruled out of the Hoops' upcoming qualifier.