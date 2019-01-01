Australian transfer news & rumours: Valencia circling Aussie teen, A-League coaches linked to moves

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer news and rumours from the A-League and Australians abroad

Football and rumours go hand in hand and we've got you covered with all the news and whispers swirling around this week in Australia.

Aussie teen being chased by Valencia

Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois is a target for La Liga side Valencia, according to Sky Sports.

The 18-year-old Aussie, who now holds dual citizenship in England after moving there six years ago with his family, is off-contract with the Cottagers at the end of the season with the Spanish side among a trio of clubs interested in the young prospect.

Crystal Palace and Celtic have also been linked with interest in Francois with Fulham set to offer him a new contract in June too.

Francois has played solely for Fulham's Premier League 2 side this season and might be tempted to look elsewhere for his shot at senior football.

Bruno Fornaroli set to sign with Perth Glory

After being frozen out by Melbourne City, Bruno Fornaroli is close to putting pen to paper with Perth Glory for next season.

Fox Sports originally broke the news on Wednesday with The World Game confirming a deal is all but done after getting comments off Glory owner Tony Sage.

“Bruno Fornaroli is a player Tony Popovic loves and wants to have at the club," Sage said.

“It’s not up to us to announce anything until his contract is finished, but he’s on our radar to get for next season and has been for the last month.

“The last I heard is that he’s very close to coming to terms with us."

The deal will however leave Fornaroli stuck on the sidelines for the rest of the season with City unlikely to welcome him back into their playing side anytime soon.

A-League coaches linked to moves

Both Marco Kurz and Mark Rudan could be leading different A-League clubs next season.

Kurz, who is off-contract with Adelaide United at the end of the season, has emerged as a leading candidate to replace John Aloisi at Brisbane Roar, according to The Courier Mail.

While after resurrecting Wellington Phoenix this season, The World Game claim Rudan is poised to join Western Melbourne with the new A-League club confident of bringing him in.

Western Melbourne have already signed two Australian assistant coaches in the form of John Hutchinson and John Anastasiadis with Rudan viewed as the ideal man to lead them into the competition.

Sydney FC keen to lock down key trio

Article continues below

The Sky Blues are close to securing contract extensions for Rhyan Grant, Josh Brillante and Brandon O'Neill.

AAP report that all three are 'deep in talks to re-sign' with Sydney FC despite a flood of external interest expected to come for O'Neill and Grant in particular.

The trio have been regular starters for the Sky Blues over the past few seasons and any possible extensions would be a big nod of confidence early into Steve Corica's reign.