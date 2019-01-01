Australian transfer news & rumours: Rival club circling for Troisi as Mariners eye Korean duo

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer news and rumours from the A-League and Australians abroad

Adelaide United in talks with Troisi

With his Melbourne Victory contract expiring at the end of June, James Troisi has held informal talks with Adelaide United.

The Reds new director of football Bruce Djite confirmed to The Advertiser that he has been in contact with Troisi, who began his career in South Australia with Adelaide City.

"We’re always keen to get SA people back here," Djite said.

“If someone is from SA and they’re floating around, chances are we’re in contact with them. Whether they come or not, that’s another story."

Troisi made 25 league appearances for Victory last season scoring five goals and contributing eight assists.

Korean duo on trial with Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners coach Alen Stajcic is weighing up signing Korean duo Kim Eun-sun and Lee Sang-ho over the coming weeks after both were sacked by their K-League clubs for drink driving.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the two players will train with the club over the coming weeks as they look to earn contracts.

Sang-ho was 'voluntarily retired' by FC Seoul late last year after he attempted to conceal a second drink-driving offence from the club, while Eun-sun was sacked by the same club after being involved in a car crash in January.

The Mariners have made five signings so far this off-season in the form Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Ruon Tongyik, Abraham Majok, Jai Ingham and Sam Silvera with Daniel De Silva also returning following a loan spell with Sydney FC.

striker set to land at Newcastle Jets

Panama international Abdiel Arroyo has reportedly agreed to join Newcastle Jets on loan next season.

The Newcastle Herald reports the 25-year-old, who is currently playing for Panama at the Gold Cup, will replace the departed Roy O'Donovan.

Contracted to Arabe Unido, Arroyo's pace will prove a big asset for the Jets, according to their CEO Lawrie McKinna.

"Abdiel will bring an excitement factor," McKinna told the Herald.

"He has played 40 odd games for his national team and is only 25. That on its own tells you he has something.

"He has a reasonable goal-scoring record, but the thing that stood out to us was his pace.

"We have looked at a lot of footage. One of his goals, he has taken five metres off a guy over 20 metres and motored past him. When you have that pace and that build, you are hard to deal with."

Fowler begins Brisbane Roar signing spree

New Brisbane Roar coach Robbie Fowler is expected to announce the signings of eight players this week with two of them already revealed.

Irish striker Roy O'Donovan and Scottish defender Tom Aldred have both signed on in Queensland with six more to be unveiled across the week.

The club have also confirmed the departures of young duo Nick D’Agostino and Dane Ingham, who are now expected to sign on with Perth Glory.