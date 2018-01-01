Australian transfer news & rumours: Melbourne City's bold Berisha bid

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer news and rumours from the A-League and Australians abroad

Football and rumours go hand in hand and we've got you covered with all the news and whispers swirling around this week in Australia.

Melbourne City's bold Besart Berisha bid

With Besart Berisha now bearing Australian citizenship, A-League sides were always going to come calling and Melbourne City appear to have done just that.

According to The Daily Telegraph, City inquired about bringing Berisha to the club and were 'politely but firmly rebuffed'.

Whether that rejection was from Berisha himself or his Japanese side Sanfrecce Hiroshima isn't clear, but what is clear from the failed move is that Bruno Fornaroli will all but certainly leave City in January.

Once again not named in Warren Joyce's side for the Melbourne derby, the striker will surely be cashed in on soon with City on the lookout for a replacement.

Victory fans perhaps relieved their former star won't be the man to fill Fornaroli's shoes and by these reports didn't contemplate a potential switch either.

Anthony Caceres facing uncertain future

Expect more movement at Melbourne City over coming weeks with The Covert Agent revealing Anthony Caceres will likely have his loan deal ended.

Contracted to parent club Manchester City, Caceres is seen as surplus to requirements by Joyce, who wants to free up space to sign Kearyn Baccus permanently.

Caceres has started just once since returning to Melbourne after a season in the Middle East with Al Wasl.

The 26-year-old midfielder began his career with Central Coast Mariners and could return to New South Wales should he cut ties with City over the coming months.

Markus Babbel planning Wanderers overhaul

Sitting eighth in the A-League with just two wins to their name, expect plenty of player movement at Western Sydney Wanderers in January.

The Daily Telegraph reports that coach Markus Babbel is, perhaps unsurprisingly, looking to make a number of changes to his squad during the transfer window.

Babbel is seeking to bring in up to four new players at Western Sydney next month and is exploring options for a second marquee, but currently has no foreign spots available.

Patrick Ziegler is trying to get Australian citizenship, while Oriol Riera could be let go with a lucrative offer on the table from Spain.

After another Sydney derby defeat last weekend, Babbel was left 'very angry' and questioned his side's mentality - something he'll be hoping a few new players could change.

Since arriving at the Wanderers, Babbel has only been able to sign two players in the form of Ziegler and Alexander Baumjohann.

Maty Ryan not interested in Man Utd rumours

Socceroos goalkeeper Maty Ryan has further distanced himself from rumours of potential Manchester United interest.

Reports of Red Devils interest emerged last month but speaking to The World Game, Ryan clearly isn't buying it.

"If I played for every club I’d been linked with I would have had quite a career up until now," Ryan said.

"For whatever reason these things come out in the media, I don’t know who starts them or where they come from, but I just keep my head down here and focus on trying to keep the little round ball out of the back of the net.

"It’s outside noise at the end of the day. I just keep my head down and do what I have to, keep at my physical peak and mental condition to help the team."