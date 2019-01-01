Australian transfer news & rumours: Melbourne City sign Uruguayan, Socceroo defender joins Amini

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer news and rumours from the A-League and Australians abroad

A-League clubs are continuing to build their squads for the upcoming season, while Australians abroad are starting to secure their futures.

Melbourne City sign Uruguayan attacker

Melbourne City have announced the signing of Uruguyan winger Javier Cabrera on a two-year contract for the coming A-League campaign.

The 27-year-old right-sided player heads Down Under after a short stint with Montevideo Wanderers in his home country - the club he also began his career with in 2010.

Cabrera has also played for Recreativo, Argentinos Juniors and Toluca - scoring 15 goals and getting 19 assists in more than 200 career senior appearances.

"Javier is an exciting, creative player who is as comfortable out wide as he is playing centrally as an attacking player," City's Director of Football Michael Petrillo said.

"He has a lot of experience in highly competitive top divisions in , and and will help provide the creative spark and attacking ability our game style demands."

Cabrera is the club's fifth signing after the captures of Scott Galloway, Craig Noone, Richard Windbichler and Joshua Brillante.

The Uruguayan attacker's arrival means City only have one of their five foreign positions spare, with the others taken up by Florin Berenguer, Noone and Windbichler.

Australian defender joins Amini in

Socceroos left-back Alex Gersbach has linked up with green and gold teammate Mustafa Amini after signing a contract with Denmark's AGF Aarhus.

The 22-year-old has managed to negotiate a release from his deal with Dutch club NAC Breda to pen a three-year contract with the Danish side.

Gersbach was believed to have rejected offers from A-League sides Perth Glory and Newcastle Jets, with his preference to remain in Europe.

"From my time in Norway I know about Scandinavian football and the level, so when the opportunity arose, I wanted to go to the and when AGF came on the pitch I was immediately interested," Gersbach told AGF’s official website.

"I know Mustafa Amini from the national team and from him, I've only heard good things about the club, the traditions, the coaches, the facilities and the supporters.

"I'm really glad it's been here and now I'm just looking forward to contributing and working hard for the team's success."

Gersbach began his career with Sydney FC before heading to Europe stints with Norway's Rosenborg and 's Lens.

Promising striker on trial at

Free agent cente-forward John Iredale is reportedly on trial with German side VfB Stuttgart after being released by his Dutch side SC Heerenveen.

The 19-year-old, who was first thrust into the spotlight after being selected in Graham Arnold's first Socceroos training camp last year, is currently being analysed by the staff at Stuttgart, according to Daily Oz Football.

Iredale began his career at A-League side Sydney FC but secured a move overseas to the before he could make his A-League debut.

He scored an impressive 10 goals in 13 appearances while playing for Heerenveen's under-19 side.