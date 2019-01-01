Australian transfer news & rumours: Melbourne City chasing Eredivisie defender

Football and rumours go hand in hand and we've got you covered with all the news and whispers swirling around this week in .

Melbourne City linked to Eredivisie defender

After the successful signing of Bart Schenkeveld, Melbourne City are seemingly chasing another Dutch defender in the form of Kai Heerings.

The 29-year-old was most recently with Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard and his agent has revealed via De Limburger that Heerings is weighing up offers from the A-League outfit and Indian side .

"We are currently negotiating with these two clubs," Heerings agent said.

"Several clubs are interested, but Kerala and Melbourne are concrete."

While chasing one defender, Schenkeveld's future at Melbourne City remains up in the air.

midfielder Aiden O'Neill set for Roar loan

After spending last season on loan with Central Coast Mariners, Aiden O'Neill is set for another A-League loan spell, but this time with Brisbane Roar.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Burnley will soon re-sign the Australian and send the 20-year-old out on loan to Brisbane after the club agreed to pay a loan fee.

O'Neill grew up in the region and looms as an important addition for Robbie Fowler in his first season in charge of the Roar.

The report also states fellow Australian midfielder Bradden Inman is set to sign for Fowler's side too after being released by Rochdale.

O'Donovan looming as Fowler's striker

In more transfer news out of Brisbane, former Newcastle Jet Roy O'Donovan is set be unveiled as the club's new striker next week.

The World Game reports that the Irishman has been offered a multi-year contract with Fowler impressed with O'Donovan's goals-to-game ratio in the A-League.

Despite missing the start of last season through injury, the 33-year-old still managed to bag 11 goals from 18 appearances for the Jets.

Former A-League winger joins NPL club

After departing Perth Glory, Fabio Ferreira has linked up with National Premier League side Adelaide City.

The 30-year-old has previously played for Adelaide United, Sydney FC and Central Coast Mariners in the A-League and has signed on with City for the remainder of their season.

“I want to help the club remain in the NPL and push hard for the end of the season," Ferreira said.

“We have a big game this weekend in the Cup final – and I would love to help the team lift another trophy.”