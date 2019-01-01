Australian transfer news & rumours: Kurz in line replace Muscat at Victory

Kurz looming as next Melbourne Victory coach

Melbourne Victory look set to turn to former Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz as the man to replace Kevin Muscat.

Kurz departed the Reds at season's end despite another strong campaign in South Australia and a willingness to remain in the A-League.

Victory now look set to pounce on their rival club's former coach with two football journalists revealing on social media that Kurz has become the leading candidate to fill Muscat's shoes.

On the money George. Heard the same thing way over here 🇩🇪🇮🇹👌🏼 https://t.co/b4uZiOeNv0 — Val Migliaccio (@Val61) June 10, 2019

Antonis keen on Sydney return

Another social media rumour doing the rounds is that Victory midfielder Terry Antonis is hoping to leave the club as he looks to seal a return to Sydney.

I'm hearing Terry Antonis is unsettled at Melbourne Victory and wants a move home to Sydney.



Sydney FC, WSW and Macarthur FC have already shown interest. pic.twitter.com/q1Mi4i968v — Jack Fitzgerald (@jackfitz41) June 10, 2019

Antonis has previously played for both Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers with the 25-year-old playing junior football for Sydney Olympic and Marconi.

The midfielder is contracted to Victory until the end of next season.

Roar interested in young Aussie midfielder

Former Adelaide United midfielder George Mells is on the radar of Brisbane Roar, according to FTBL.

The 22-year-old was recently released by Dutch club Fortuna Sittard and was part of the Reds side that won the A-League double in 2016.

Roar have a major squad rebuild on their hands with 13 players departing the club at the end of last season.

New coach Robbie Fowler is yet to make his first signing but has been linked to a number of English players.

Wellington Phoenix lose another star

Wellington Phoenix have confirmed attacker David Williams won't be playing for the club next season.

The 31-year-old had a strong season back in the A-League scoring 11 goals and has been recently linked with a move to India.

Williams' departure is another blow for the Nix, who have already lost top scorer Roy Krishna along with star keeper Filip Kurto.