A-League clubs are starting to increase their activity in the player movement market as the FFA Cup and new season approach.

Frozen out Keogh leaves Glory for Middle East

Perth Glory veteran Andy Keogh is set for a move to after being frozen out of the first team by coach Tony Popovic.

The arrival of Uruguayan striker Bruno Fornaroli has seen the the 33-year-old Irishman fall down the pecking order despite signing a contract extension in March.

Keogh spoke glowingly of his time at the Glory, where he became the club's record scorer with 55 goals in 122 appearances, and explained the chance to move abroad was too good to turn down while he is second choice in Perth.

"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Perth where my family have settled,” Keogh told Back Page Football.

"I wanted to see out my playing days at Perth Glory but unfortunately things haven’t worked out this offseason and I have been given a great opportunity in Saudi Arabia.

"I want to thank to fans for their support over the past five years, they were brilliant through the good and the bad times.

"I also want to thank Glory’s owner Tony Sage who I have the utmost respect for given all he does for the club.

"I don’t want to play for another club in the A-League or have to sit out a season due to being out of favour.

"Of course I would be open to a return to Glory in the future, I’ve loved playing here in front of the fans and my aim was always to leave a legacy."

Keogh joined the Glory from Championship club Blackpool in 2014 and spent five seasons in Perth - only interrupted by a short stint with Chonburi in .

Last campaign, he helped the Glory to their first trophy in the A-League era as they claimed the Premiers Plate by finishing top of the ladder after the regular season.

Reds sign Norwegian hitman, deny pursuit of Socceroo striker

Adelaide United have announced the acquisition of Norway striker Kristian Opseth, while also denying to be in pursuit of Socceroos striker Tomi Juric.

Opseth, 29, joins the Reds from 's Erzurumspor, where he scored one goal in 12 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

The 189cm attacker has spent most of his career in Norwegian domestic football, reaching 10 goals for FK Bodø/Glimt in the nation's top division in 2018. after helping them earn promotion the season before with a stunning 28 strikes in 30 matches.

Reds director of football Bruce Djite was stoked to have brought the imposing striker to the City of Churches.

"As with our other additions to the squad this pre-season, Kristian is a signing that we have been in discussion with for some time and is a very important acquisition for us," Djite said.



"Like with Riley (McGree) and Michaël (Maria), we are delighted to welcome Kristian to the Adelaide United Football Club family. Not only is he an immensely talented player, he is also a great character and will fit right into the group.



"Kristian is a goalscoring forward who is coming from playing at a very high level, the Turkish Superlig.



"Kristian's attributes perfectly align with the attacking brand of football [manager] Gertjan [Verbeek] is working to implement in the squad.



"Not only is Kristian a quality target man and a strong aerial threat, he is a great finisher.”

Meanwhile, FTBL are reporting Adelaide have denied making an offer to free agent striker Tomi Juric.

The 28-year-old is without a club since leaving Swiss side FC Luzern but is understood to prefer to stay overseas than return to the A-League - where he has previously played with the Reds and the Wanderers.

Juric has also fallen out of favour at national team level with Socceroos coach Graham Arnold opting to select Jamie Maclaren and Apostolos Giannou as strikers for January's in the .

Birighitti linked with Mariners after departing City

Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti is expected to move to Central Coast Mariners after his departure was announced from Melbourne City on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old stopper was second choice behind Eugene Galekovic at City last season and was likely to continue that role behind returning custodian Dean Bouzanis this campaign.

But instead the ex-Reds and Jets keeper is set to sign with Alen Stajcic's Mariners as he seeks a No.1 goalkeeping role, according to The World Game.

The Mariners released Ben Kennedy at the conclusion of last season and are currently on the hunt for a starting player between the sticks.