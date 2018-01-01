Australian transfer news & rumours: Juric linked to A-League return

Tomi Juric linked to A-League return

He won't be playing for Australia at the Asian Cup, but Tomi Juric could be coming back home to play club football.

The Advertiser reports that Adelaide United have made Juric their top striker target in January with Baba Diawara still sidelined.

Juric is contracted for a further six months with Swiss side FC Luzern, but the club are considering releasing the struggling striker early.

While the player could be keen to restart his career with the Reds, Adelaide have been told by Football Federation Australia they won't be able to use their marquee funds to seal a deal for Juric.

In further bad news for United, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Nikola Mileusnic are both off contract at the end of the season and already being courted by interested clubs.

Kye Rowles Melbourne City bound

Central Coast Mariners defender Kye Rowles looks set to join Melbourne City at season's end due to a spat between his current club and agent.

The Covert Agent revealed this week the move is likely to happen due to ongoing anger over how Daniel De Silva was treated by the Mariners.

Rowles has shown signs of promise in an otherwise disappointing season for Central Coast, who are yet to win a game this season.

Melbourne City lose promising youth player to Victory

Anthony Lesiotis has become the first Melbourne City player with A-League experience to join Melbourne Victory.

The Herald Sun reported last week the 18-year-old midfielder was close to sealing the switch, with Lesiotis seen training with Victory on Thursday.

Only on a youth contract at City, the promise of a senior deal under Kevin Muscat appears to have tempted the young player to jump ship with the transfer to be confirmed in January when the transfer window officially opens.

Lesiotis made his A-League debut off the bench in Round 1 against, you guessed it, Victory.

Markus Babbel has Aussies in his sights

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel admits he has his eyes open for Australian talent to sign as he attempts to turn a tough start to the season around.

The Wanderers have just two wins from nine games to start the season and currently sit eighth in the A-League.

With his five foreign spots currently filled, Babbel is actively searching for local talent but conceded it's difficult to convince Australians playing overseas to return.

"We are always looking for Aussie guys but it’s not so easy to get some because most of them play in Europe and if you play there normally you don’t want to come back," Babbel said.

"But we always have our eyes open."

Babbel coached Juric in Switzerland and a reunion between the two could well be on the cards should the Wanderers find the cash to fund a potential deal for their former striker.