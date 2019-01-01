Australian transfer news & rumours: Goodwin nearing Reds exit, City closing in on Maclaren

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer news and rumours from the A-League and Australians abroad

Football and rumours go hand in hand and we've got you covered with all the news and whispers swirling around this week in Australia.

Craig Goodwin set to leave Adelaide United?

Adelaide United face a fight to hold onto star attacker Craig Goodwin this month with The Advertiser reporting a transfer to an Asian club is looking likely.

The Australian winger has been in stellar form for the Reds and has in turn attracted apparent interest from China, Japan and South Korea.

While United have denied any approach for Goodwin, the club could make around $450,000 for the potential mid-season transfer with Suwon Bluewings named as one possible destination.

The A-League's transfer window closes on January 31 leaving the Reds and Goodwin with a big decision to make in less than a week.

Melbourne City close in on Jamie Maclaren

As first reported by The Covert Agent earlier this month, Melbourne City's move for Jamie Maclaren is gaining traction.

The Herald Sun now reports that City are close to securing a 'back-ended deal' for the Socceroos striker this month that would see him shifted onto a million-dollar contract next season.

The same report also claims Osama Malik is set to leave the club for a move to Saudi Arabia which opens up another spot in Warren Joyce's side.

Maclaren, currently on Socceroos duty in the UAE, conceded earlier this week his club future was up in the air after failing to fire on loan with Scottish side Hibernian.

Socceroo Alex Gersbach seals Eredivisie move

Another Socceroo that has sealed a club move this month is Alex Gersbach with the left-back signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with Eredivisie side NAC Breda.

The transfer ends Gersbach's stint in Norway with Rosenborg where he struggled to secure regular game time.

Still just 21, the defender is hoping to hit the ground running with Breda after the Asian Cup.

"It took a while until it could be made final, but I'm glad it's finished now," Gersbach said.

"NAC seems to me a very lively club where you experience a lot. I have heard many good stories about the club.

"For me it is now time to close the Asian Cup and then travel to Breda as quickly as possible to get to know everyone."

Wanderers to sign Duke, Donachie eyeing off Victory return

Goal's resident spy The Covert Agent delivered not one, but two transfer exclusives this week.

First off was news that Mitchell Duke is close to signing with Western Sydney Wanderers on a two-year deal after ending his time in Japan.

Next up there was the revelation that James Donachie could be returning to Melbourne Victory as part of a player swap deal with Nick Ansell.

While Duke's move is yet to be confirmed by the Wanderers, Donachie was spotted at Victory headquarters on Friday as a potential return inches closer.