Australian transfer news & rumours: Fornaroli linked to shock A-League player swap

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer news and rumours from the A-League and Australians abroad

Football and rumours go hand in hand and we've got you covered with all the news and whispers swirling around this week in Australia.

Bruno Fornaroli and Andy Keogh to trade places?

Two star A-League strikers could be about to swap clubs with Bruno Fornaroli and Andy Keogh reportedly being eyed for a sensational swap between Melbourne City and Perth Glory.

The Herald Sun reports that City are now open to sending Fornaroli to another A-League club and have made Keogh a top target to replace the Uruguayan.

Keogh was coached briefly by Joyce at Leeds United in 2003 with Glory seemingly keen to land Fornaroli in exchange for their Irish striker.

Negotiations appear to still be in their early stages but this is a swap deal to keep your eyes on this month.

Socceroos defender lands in Denmark

Australian centre-back Dylan McGowan has signed for Danish Superliga outfit Vendsyssel in a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The former Socceroo, still just 27, joins fellow Aussies Awer Mabil and Mustafa Amini to be playing their club football in Denmark.

McGowan most recently played for South Korean side Gangwon on loan and will be hoping for more regular football with Vendsyssel.

Adelaide United defenders catching the eye in Asia

The Reds are on the lookout for an attacker in January, but now face the likelihood of losing up to two defenders this month.

Jordan Elsey could be the first with The Covert Agent revealing he's a top target for a trio of Korean clubs.

While Taylor Regan is also close to departing Adelaide with The Advertiser reporting that he's set for a move to Malaysia, though Korean clubs are also showing interest.

Regan has six months remaining on his United contract but met with Adelaide officials on Monday and could be allowed to leave early having been used largely as a fringe player by Marco Kurz over the past 18 months.

Aussie keeper on trial with Hibernian

Australian goalkeeper Tom Glover has linked up Scottish club Hibernian on trial in Dubai with the view to join the club on loan.

On the books of Tottenham, the 21 year old spent last season on loan with Central Coast Mariners and is yet to make a senior appearance for Spurs.

Hibs have had three keepers injured so far this season and are no strangers to Aussie signings with Jamie Maclaren, Mark Milligan and Scottish-Socceroos convert Martin Boyle all at the club.