Australian transfer news & rumours: Aston Villa circling A-League duo, Duke details next step

Aston Villa linked to A-League double swoop

Championship side Aston Villa are among a number of English clubs considering moves for A-League pair Brandon O'Neill and Josh Risdon.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the club is keeping a close eye on the duo with both keen to test themselves in Europe at the end of the season.

Villa have reviewed footage of the pair with fellow Aussie Mile Jedinak still at the club but struggling for game time.

The report also states a London-based club are also keen on O'Neill but hamstrung by a transfer embargo, while a side in England's north will be monitoring Risdon closely at the Asian Cup.

Mitchell Duke keen on Europe move, doesn't rule out A-League return

Speaking to Goal , Australian forward Mitchell Duke has detailed his potential next steps after departing J-League side Shimizu Pulse.

After four seasons in Japan, Duke is keen to secure more minutes elsewhere and with an English visa has admitted finding a European club would be ideal.

"I'm in England now and actually I do have my English visa and am eligible to play here from now so England could be a possibility but there’s a lot to consider with my decision making," Duke told Goal .

"I am still holding a bit of hope for a taste of European football as I am getting 27 and the older you get the more difficult the opportunity will be to come by - so I am open to many possibilities."

Though Europe is on his radar, Duke would be a massive asset for a number of A-League teams right now and conceded a return isn't out of the question.

"I’m definitely not against a return to the A-League as I believe it is a great level of football and amazing lifestyle, but ideally I would like to keep testing myself overseas so just have to wait a bit longer to see what my options will be," he said.

A-League expansion sides eyeing marquees

Macarthur South-West Sydney and Western Melbourne have been locked in as the next two A-League clubs with both now keen to secure a marquee man for their first season.

Western Melbourne will be introduced in the next campaign and with super agent Lou Sticca to lean on are eyeing off a massive capture and have already been linked to Celtic veteran Scott Brown.

"We're looking at Alessandro Del Piero levels (of signings)," bid spokesman and interim football director Steve Horvat said on Friday.

"We know we have to make an impact straight away. We've built that into our budget."

Mile Jedinak meanwhile is on the radar of Macarthur South-West Sydney, who won't feature in the A-League until the 2020/21 season.

“Mile and I go back a long way. The chances of him coming back are strengthened by this bid,” Macarthur South West Sydney director Sam Krslovic said.

“He’s out of contract at the end of June, so we’re allowed to discuss with him post January. We’ll have a discussion and see where he fits.”

Besart Berisha an Aussie in demand

The A-League's all-time top scorer is now officially an Australian citizen according to The World Game opening the door for Besart Berisha to make a return to the competition.

Berisha has had his game time severely limited since a move to Japan with Sanfrecce Hiroshima and was in Melbourne last week for a holiday.

While he will return to Japan, Berisha will no doubt be on the radar of a handful of A-League clubs short on goals.

Social media speculation in Japan has already linked him with moves to Sydney FC and Melbourne City, though Victory will no doubt be keen to bring him back for a fitting swansong that could well involve more silverware.