Australia World Cup odds: Bookmakers give verdict on Socceroos' chances of winning World Cup 2022

What are Socceroos' chances of going all the way at the tournament in Qatar?

They defied the odds by simply qualifying for the 2022 World Cup via the playoffs, but are Australia actually any chance of winning the tournament?

The Socceroos have never come close to winning football's biggest prize and have only once previously reached the knockout stages.

Australia have, however, qualified for the past five World Cups and will go to Qatar in 2022 with some hope they can surprise people.

They will be undisputed underdogs for the tournament, but the Aussies are no strangers to punching well above their weight.

Australia World Cup odds to win

The Socceroos will head to Qatar as real outsiders to win the 2022 World Cup.

They've been given some of the longest odds to lift the trophy, but are deemed more of a chance than the likes of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Costa Rica and Tunisia.

Australia are also seen as genuine contenders to qualify for the knockout stages having been drawn in Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia.

However, it’s clear what bookmakers think of their chances to win the whole tournament, with Ned’s ranking them as a $251 chance.

Australia World Cup fixtures

Unfortunately for Aussies, the chances of the Socceroos winning the 2022 World Cup are quite slim.

Australia have historically struggled at the tournament winning just two of the 16 games they've played. The Socceroos haven't won a game across the past two World Cups and the two goals they scored in 2018 both came from the penalty spot.

Graham Arnold's team will arrive in Qatar having won their past five matches but that form is rather flattering and they could get a rude awakening in their group opener against defending champions France.

One factor in Australia's favour is that they have played a number of World Cup qualifiers in Qatar and may adapt quicker to the conditions than most.

Australia route to World Cup final

The beauty of football is that anything is possible and the Socceroos could well string a good run together at the 2022 World Cup. Here's what a potential path to the final could look like:

Round of 16

In arguably the best-case scenario, the Socceroos might manage to finish second Group D. They'd then face the winner of Group C which will most likely be Argentina as Lionel Messi plays in his final World Cup. Poland are the other side most likely to advance from Group C as winners and would be a more favourable opponent.

Quarterfinals

Should Australia beat Argentina in the round of 16, they'd then likely face Netherlands. This is assuming the Dutch top Group A and win their round of 16 clash against the runner-up of Group B, which odds suggest will be the USA.

Semifinals

So the Socceroos have beaten Argentina and the Netherlands, but the road to the final just keeps getting harder. Brazil loom as the most likely semifinal opponents assuming they top their group and progress this far.

Final

If Australia finish second in Group D and Belgium top Group F, they would then only meet in the 2022 World Cup final.

The Socceroos would be overwhelming underdogs, but if they got this far, they've clearly stumbled upon some stunning winning formula.