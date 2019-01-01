Australia women v Brazil women: TV channel, live stream, Matildas squad news & preview
Australia will take on Brazil in their second group match at the Women's World Cup on June 14 (2am AEST) with the action taking place in Montpellier at the Stade de la Mosson.
The Matildas began their tournament with a shock 2-1 loss to Italy and must bounce back quickly to avoid an early exit from France.
Brazil meanwhile made light work of Jamaica in their opening game as they claimed a 3-0 win with Cristiane becoming the oldest person to score a World Cup hat-trick.
While now facing a battle to make the knockout stages, Australia have a good recent record against the Brazilians and could get their campaign back on track on Friday morning.
|Game
|Australia vs Brazil
|Date
|Friday, June 14
|Time
|2:00 am AEST
|Stream (AUS only)
|Optus Sport
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
Every Matildas match at the Women's World Cup, including Australia's match against Italy, is available live and free on SBS.
For those looking to stream the match, Optus Sport will also be showing every match of the tournament.
The platform requires a monthly subscription of $14.99 for non-Optus customers.
|AUS TV channel
|Online stream
|SBS
|Optus Sport
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Australia squad
|Goalkeepers
|Williams, Arnold, Micah
|Defenders
|Simon, Polkinghorne, Roestbakken, Catley, Kennedy, Carpenter, Allen
|Midfielders
|Luik, Logarzo, Kellond-Knight, Van Egmond, Yallop, Gorry, Harrison
|Forwards
|Foord, Kerr, Fowler, Raso, Gielnik, De Vanna
Possible Matildas XI: Williams, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Kennedy, Catley, Kellond-Knight, Yallop, Logarzo, Raso, Foord, Kerr.
|Position
|Brazil squad
|Goalkeepers
|Barbara, Villares, Izidoro
|Defenders
|Poliana, Limeira, Tayla, Tamires, Santos, Katheleen, Martins, Monica
|Midfielders
|Thaisa, Formiga, Andressinha, Luana
|Forwards
|Alves, Debinha, Marta, Cristiane, Beatriz, Ludmila, Raquel, Geyse
Betting & Match Odds
Despite losing their opening match, Australia are favourites to win this match, going at odds of $2.10.
Brazil meanwhile are valued at $3 with the draw going at $3.40.
All odds courtesy of sportsbet and correct at time of publishing.
Match Preview
Italy broke Australian hearts on Sunday with a 95th-minute winner providing the ultimate wake-up call for Ante Milicic's side.
The Matildas were strong favourites to beat a side ranked nine places below them, but struggled throughout and put in a particularly shaky second-half performance.
The 2-1 loss leaves Australia in desperate need of a positive result against Brazil, who proved far too strong for Jamaica in their opening match.
Brazil arrived in France on the back of nine straight losses but never looked at risk of tripping up against their lowly-ranked opponents.
Though Australia find themselves fighting an uphill battle to make the knockout stages, they will take solace in their strong recent record against Brazil.
In their last clash, the Matildas beat the South Americans 3-1 and they have now won their past four meetings.
Australia also proved Brazil's undoing at the 2015 World Cup as they claimed a 1-0 win in their last 16 encounter.
While that history may give the Matildas a mental edge, their recent form leaves plenty to be desired with the side losing their past three games and conceding 10 goals during that span.
With World Cup progress on the line, Australia will be hoping to find form at the right time, but if not, expect Brazil to happily send them packing.