Australia denied chance to host Copa America 2020

Both Australia and the US were interested in hosting the tournament

The Copa America will remain in South America for 2020, despite bold bids from and the United States to take the tournament to another continent.

A statement from CONMEBOL on Thursday revealed they did consider "expressions of interest and proposals received by the United States, Australia and Dentsu and IMG marketing agencies".

, and also apparently showed interest but didn't make an official offer to take the tournament.

Despite having two external bids on the table, a reported six-hour CONMEBOL meeting in Miami saw them decide to keep the Copa America in South America for the foreseeable future.

The 2020 edition is now set to be co-hosted by and - the first time more than one country has taken the reins of the tournament.

This year's tournament will take place in and kicks off on June 14 with Asian sides and invited to compete.

Australia were also reportedly in the running to be one of the teams out of South America allowed to contest the 2019 Copa America but missed the cut when CONMEBOL opted to cut the number of countries from 16 to 12.

The Socceroos could still feature in the 2020 tournament with no decision as yet to the number of contestants nor which countries will be invited.