Auckland has A-League potential, says Nix chairman

Wellington are going nowhere and another New Zealand side could work, according to the Nix boss

With Wellington Phoenix determined to remain in the A-League long term, the club's chairman Rob Morrison has backed the possibility of Auckland being handed their own side.

Morrison was one of five club representatives appointed to the 'New Leagues Working Group' last week which will attempt to tackle a number of issues facing the future of professional football in Australia.

While Wellington's A-League contract expires at the end of next season, Morrison is adamant the Nix are going nowhere and have the support of other clubs in the competition.

"The clubs have made it abundantly clear for some time now that the Phoenix are staying in the A-League," Morrison told The Herald.

With Mark Rudan's side showing real signs of improvement on and off the pitch this season, a New Zealand rival could be exactly what Wellington need moving forward.

Though the New Zealand Knights, who were based in Auckland, were an A-League failure, Morrison is adamant the region is ideal for future expansion.

"The largest population base in Australasia without a licence is Auckland," he said.

"It's been tried before, failed - but failure in the past is not necessarily indicative of what can be achieved in the future.

"I certainly think that's well worthwhile, looking at Auckland as a possible base for an A-League franchise."