Aubameyang would be difficult to replace due to Arsenal's finances - Alan Smith

The Gunners captain has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium

Former forward Alan Smith feels the club might not have enough money to fund the replacement of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the event that the Gabon striker leaves.

With his Arsenal contract expiring in June 2021, Aubameyang’s future at the club has been a subject of speculation.

Manchester United, Barcelona, Inter Milan and lately have all been rumoured to be after the Gabon international, who has scored 17 Premier League goals so far this season.

Smith feels that if the Gunners captain leaves, it would be hard to find someone to fill in his shoes and expecting Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Martinelli to be fitting replacements for Aubameyang would be asking for too much of the youngsters.

“It's asking a lot of Nketiah or Martinelli, as talented as they both are, to step into the shoes of a tried-and-tested goals corer like Aubameyang, who has been playing at the top level for a lot of years,” Smith told Sky Sports.

“If Aubameyang did leave I'm sure they would be looking to bring some experience in but they are restricted by their finances. They've also got Alexandre Lacazette but his goal output has tailed off this season compared to his first at the club, so that would be a concern.

“But there's no question they've got talent inside the club. I'm a big fan of Martinelli in particular. I think he's got a great attitude and a wonderful eye for goal as we've seen on a number of occasions already.

“There's definitely a lot to come from him but you have to be careful you don't put too much responsibility on young shoulders. They need to be nurtured.”

Smith rates Aubameyang as one of the “best finishers in the game at the moment” and thinks that it would be a big blow for Arsenal to lose him.

“He's been so important to this Arsenal side simply because of his goals output. He's got a fantastic scoring ratio and is one of the best finishers in the Premier League. In my opinion, he's one of the best finishers in the game at the moment,” Smith continued.

“There aren't many of those types of players around and if you can find one, they cost an awful lot of money. That's what makes the situation with Aubameyang very difficult for Arsenal.

“In an ideal world, you wouldn't want to lose a player like that.”

With Mesut Ozil being Arsenal’s highest paid player, Smith feels that it is Aubameyang who should instead be the top earner at the club.

“Now if you've got a player like Aubameyang scoring goals, people, to a certain extent, accept he should get paid more money than other players," Smith continued.

"His goals are the reason he is getting paid the big bucks. The top money is a bit easier to justify if you are scoring regularly, like Aubameyang does."