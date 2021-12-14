Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy following breach of club discipline

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of captaincy duties at Arsenal, the Gunners have announced, with a breach of club discipline forcing him to pass the armband on.

The Gabon international was dropped by Mikel Arteta for a Premier League meeting with Southampton last time out, with GOAL reporting that he had missed a final pre-game training session.

It remains to be seen when the 32-year-old striker will figure again, with a midweek recall in a derby date with West Ham being ruled out as another skipper is sought in north London.

Article continues below

What has been said?

A statement on Arsenal’s official website reads: “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed.

“We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”