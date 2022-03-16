Aubameyang delighted to have adapted quickly to life at Barcelona

Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already feels at home at Barcelona, but affirmed that he did not expect to have any problems adapting to Camp Nou.

The Gabon international was allowed to leave on a free by Arsenal in January after being stripped of the captaincy in north London.

He has made a rapid impact at Barca, with his arrival coinciding with an upturn in the club's fortunes over the past two months.

What was said?

"I was expecting [to adapt] a bit because I've worked hard and wanted to do well right from the start," Aubameyang explained to reporters on Wednesday.

"I am happy with what I am doing. With the help of my team-mates it is easier and also with a team of such talent.

The bigger picture

Aubameyang has scored an impressive five goals in six lA Liga matches since moving to Barca, including a hat-trick to take down Valencia.

The Catalans won five of those matches and drew to rocket up the table into the Champions League spots after a tough start to the season, though they still trail leaders Real Madrid by 15 points.

Their best hope of silverware this season may be in the Europa League, where on Thursday they meet Galatasaray in the last 16 after drawing 0-0 in the first leg.

"I think tomorrow's game is key and we are prepared to come to win here," he added.

"Galatasaray's defence did well in the first game and we know what we have to do tomorrow to win."

