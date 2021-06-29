Atsu: Ghana and former Chelsea winger makes honest career disappointment admission

The 29-year-old makes an assessment of his career as he continues to look for a new club

Ghana international Christian Atsu believes he has failed to reach his full potential as he moves toward the twilight years of his career.

Currently unattached, the 29-year-old is searching for a new club after leaving Premier League side Newcastle United last season.

He is famously remembered for a big move to Chelsea in 2013, which disappointingly ended without an appearance for the club.

“I know I could have reached a higher level by now because I believe with all my heart even when I was leaving for Europe, I knew I will play football to the highest level," said the Ada Foah-born, as reported by Sportsworldghana.

“I know this is not my level, the level I am supposed to be but there are a lot of things behind it which I don’t want to make public."

Atsu recently revealed a possible move away from Europe, stating: "I have a lot of offers but I think I will leave Europe but I cannot say anything for now."

The winger developed through the youth system of Portuguese giants Porto before heading for Rio Ave on loan for his first senior season in Europe.

It was indeed a breakthrough campaign for the attacker who made 27 league appearances for the Rioavistas, making 23 starts and scoring six times.

It was at this time that he earned his first senior Ghana call-up for a game against Lesotho in 2012, capping an impressive bow with a sublime goal after coming on as a second-half substitute. He has gone on to play at multiple Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the 2014 World Cup.

Back at club level, he did enough to impress Porto who handed him a first-team place in the 2012-13 season.

After just one season with the Dragons, he was snapped up by Chelsea but tight competition for playing places at Stamford Bridge meant he spent the entire duration of his association with the club out on loan, playing for Vitesse Arnhem in the Netherlands, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle United.

In 2017, he helped Newcastle to secure Premier League promotion, after which the club decided to permanently secure his services from The Blues.

Earlier this month, he announced his departure from The Magpies after five years with the club.