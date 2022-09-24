The 2022 Canadian Premier League season continues this weekend as Atletico Ottawa face off with Cavalry FC in a crunch encounter.
With just a handful of games left until the end of the campaign, there's still plenty left on the table for several sides in the competition.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Atletico at Cavalry date & kick-off time
Game:
Atletico Ottawa at Cavalry FC
Date:
September 24, 2022
Kick-off:
10:30pm BST / 5:30pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Atletico at Cavalry on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FOX Soccer Plus
UK
BT Sport 2
BT Sport App
Atletico squad & team news
The math is simple for Ottawa and their hosts - the winner goes top of the Canadian Premier League, and gives their silverware prospects a shot in the arm.
But it is Atletico who are top of the table, and they know that they could open four points on Cavalry if they pull the win out of the bag.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Melvin, Ingham
Defenders
Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy
Midfielders
Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous
Forwards
Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth
Cavalry squad and team news
Unlike their visitors, Cavalry cannot really afford for Atletico to take a win away, leaving that two-match gap in terms of games needed to close it again.
They'll hope home advantage can help edge them through to a major result today.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Carducci, Roloff, Farago
Defenders
Alarcón, Field, Klomp, M. Trafford, Vliet, Yao
Midfielders
C. Trafford, Aird, Adekugbe, Camargo, Escalante, Di Chiara, Simmons, Fisk, Norman Jr., Rogers, Cantave
Forwards
Bevan, Musse, Novak, Mason, Assi, Pepple