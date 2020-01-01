Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Reds will turn their attention away from the Premier League and to the Champions League when they face the Rojiblancos

travel to on Tuesday for the first leg of their last 16 tie, and will continue their title defence at the Wanda Metropolitano – the ground where they were crowned winners for the sixth time last June.

Jurgen Klopp's side had far from an easy time securing qualification to the knockout stages, needing a win against in the final group stage game to progress to the next round, but won their group and are now among the favourites to win back-to-back Champions League titles.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, finished runners-up in a group that consisted of and , and are looking for a return to the sort of continental form that saw them reach three European finals between 2014 and 2018.

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool on U.S. & UK TV

Game Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Date Tuesday, February 18 Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Channel (U.S.) Watch TNT / TNT USA Channel (UK) BT Sport 2

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

United States (U.S.) readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here . In the U.S., Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool can be watched live and on-demand with B/R Live.

United Kingdom (UK) readers can find out what football is showing on TV here . In the UK, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live.

In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN . New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream B/R Live BT Sport Live DAZN Atletico Madrid team news and injuries

Position Atletico Madrid squad Goalkeepers Oblak, Adan Defenders Gimenez, Arias, Lodi, Savic, Felipe, Hermoso, Trippier, Vrsaljko Midfielders Thomas, Koke, Niguez, Lemar, Llorente, Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco Forwards Felix, Morata, Correa, Costa, Saponjic

Joao Felix will miss out on the visit of the Reds after failing to recover from illness in time , while ex- defender Kieran Trippier will be absent due to a groin problem.

Diego Costa is also a doubt for Diego Simeone's side, while Alvaro Morata could feature.

Atletico Madrid predicted starting XI: Oblak; Arias, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Thomas, Saul; Morata, Correa

Liverpool team news and injuries

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Fabinho, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold Midfielders Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Lallana Forwards Firmino, Mane, Salah, Origi

Both Sadio Mane and James Milner returned to action on Saturday against Norwich after a spell on the sidelines, with the forward likely to reassume a starting position.

The likes of Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri are still expected to be unavailable for Tuesday's clash.

Liverpool predicted starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane