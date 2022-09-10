Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atletico Madrid will welcome Celta Vigo for an encounter in La Liga on Saturday at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Roji Blancos head into this fixture at the back of a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Porto in the Champions League and would like to build on that win.
Meanwhile, Celta Vigo registered a comfortable 3-0 victory against Cadiz last weekend with Iago Aspas grabbing a brace. It was their second successive win and the Galicians would hope that they can shock the hosts with another clinical performance.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo date & kick-off time
Game:
Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Date:
September 10, 2022
Kick-off:
8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12:30am IST (Sep 11)
Venue:
Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo on TV & live stream online
ESPN Plus (ESPN+) is broadcasting the game in the U.S.
Premier Sports 1 is broadcasting Atletico Madrid vs Celta Vigo on TV in the UK. The Premier Player service & La Liga TV will also be streaming the game live.
In India the match will be broadcast on Sports 18-1 with live streaming available on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Premier Sports 1
La Liga TV / Premier Player
US
N/A
India
Sports 18-1 SD/HD
Voot Select
Atletico Madrid teams news and squad
Diego Simeone has a few injury concerns ahead of this match with Matheus Cunha, Sergio Reguilon, and Stefan Savic unavailable, while Nahuel Molina remains suspended for the game.
Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata should lead the line once again. Thomas Lemar and Rodrigo De Paul are expected to start along with Koke, Marcus Llorente and Yannick Carrasco in midfield. Jan Oblak in goal is set to be shielded by a back three comprising of Reinildo, Axel Witsel and Jose Gimenez.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Grbic, Oblak.
Defenders
Gimenez, Hermoso, Reinildo, Fran Gonzalez, Witsel.
Midfielders
Kondogbia, De Paul, Koke, Llorente, Niguez, Carrasco, Bri.
Forwards
Felix, Griezmann, Correa, Morata.
Celta Vigo team news and squad
Denis Suarez will miss the fixture due to injury, while Goncalo Paciencia is still recovering from a hamstring issue.
It is unlikely that Eduardo Coudet will make any changes to the winning combination that triumphed against Cadiz. Iago Aspas will be the player to watch out for as he has been in sensational form scoring five goals in four matches in La Liga.
Position
Player
Goalkeepers
Marchesin, Villar.
Defenders
Mallo, Aidoo, Nunez, Galan, Mingueza, Vazquez, Dominguez.
Midfielders
Beltran, Rodriguez, Solari, Cervi, Perez, Tapia, Baeza, Swedberg, Luca de la Torre, Veiga, Miguel Rodriguez.
Forwards
Aspas, Larsen.