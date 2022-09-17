Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 MLS season continues to reach towards its finale this week, as Atlanta United face Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The visitors can lock up top spot in the Eastern Conference, with a seven-point lead heading into the weekend.
But with their hosts still looking to book a place in the MLS Cup, this will be a clash that goes down to the wire.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Atlanta vs Philadelphia date & kick-off time
Game:
Atlanta United vs Philadelphia Union
Date:
September 17, 2022
Kick-off:
4:30pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Atlanta vs Philadelphia on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
TUDN USA
Atlanta squad & team news
It's been a tough year down in Georgia - but the end of the road is not quite there for Atlanta, as they look to make the MLS Cup battle.
Emerson Hyndman has a quad strain, while Osvaldo Alonso is out with a torn ACL.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Guzan, Shuttleworth, Castanheira
Defenders
Hernandez, DeJohn, Franco, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Wiley, Washington, Campbell, Ambrose, McFadden
Midfielders
Sosa, Almada, Rossetto, Moreno, Sejdic, Ibarra, Alonso, Hyndman, Mulraney, Centeno
Forwards
Dwyer, Martinez, Araujo, Wolff, Conway
Philadelphia squad and team news
Rampant atop the table, the Union are on the move for the Supporters Shield and can lock out top spot in the Eastern Conference.
There is unlikely to be any changes for them as they seek three more points.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Freese, Bendik, Blake
Defenders
Real, Elliott, Findlay, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Sorenson, Harriel, Wagner
Midfielders
Gazdag, Martinez, Bedoya, Turner, McGlynn, Bueno, Aaronson, Flach, Sullivan, Craig
Forwards
Uhre, Carranza, Santos, Burke, Donovan