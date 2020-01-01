'Roy Krishna is the best player in ISL' - Antonio Habas lauds ATK Mohun Bagan's in-form striker

Roy Krishna has netted five times in six games for ATK Mohun Bagan so far...

edged to register a 1-0 victory in the 2020-21 clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

A spot-kick from Roy Krishna in the 85th minute separated the two teams as the Kolkata giants rose to the second spot on the points table.

ATK Mohun Bagan executed a high press to good effect to make the Goa defenders uncomfortable. Head coach Antonio Habas, however, said that the idea was to play the game according to the situation and not just focus on pressing.

"Normally we have to choose once we are on the pitch and we turn out pressing the opponents. Sometimes we alternate between approaches depending upon the opponent," Habas said after the game.

He further added, "The players were fantastic. Practically, the team had a tempo today. Fantastic (execution) of the gameplan."

Roy Krishna continued to look in fine touch for ATK Mohun Bagan. He has five goals from six games already and Habas is impressed with his performance. The Spaniard said that his Fijian striker is the best player in the ISL.

"Roy Krishna is a fantastic player for us. For me he is the best in ISL," Habas said.

David Williams also contributed to the team's high press that put Goa in a spot of bother in the first half. He also had a shot which rattled the post. Habas said that Williams is a very important player for his side and he has recovered well from injury.

"Williams is a very important player for us. Now he has started to recover. We need Williams," Habas concluded.