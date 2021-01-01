'Sandesh Jhingan's absence cannot be an excuse' - ATK Mohun Bagan's Antonio Habas confident of defeating NorthEast United

ATK Mohun Bagan will hope to bounce back strongly after a disappointing defeat against Mumbai City in their final league stage game when they take on NorthEast United in the first leg of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final.

The Mariners, who had a three-point lead over Mumbai City going into their final league game lost 0-2 to the Islanders and missed out on becoming the second Indian club to book an AFC Champions League (ACL) group stage berth.

Coach Antonio Habas, though, is in no mood to rue what happened in the past and instead is focused on winning the ISL trophy.

What Habas said

"It was a circumstance in football. I have to separate the conclusion from the ISL regular league. The conclusion is Mumbai City finished with 40 points and ATK Mohun Bagan finished with 40 points. So the difference was in the head to head clashes and not in points," stated the ATK Mohun Bagan coach.

The Mariners boss also confirmed that star Sandesh Jhingan who had to leave the pitch against Mumbai City with an injury in the 19th minute of the game may miss the first-leg against the Highlanders but the coach isn't too worried about missing Jhingan as he mentioned that there are other capable players in the squad to replace the national team defender.

"Sandesh Jhingan is a very important player for us similar to other players who are important too. There cannot be any excuses. If Sandesh cannot play another teammate will take his place. We have 25 good players," opined Habas.

'Respect for the opposition'

"NorthEast United had a very good season this year. They are a very difficult team because they have good players everywhere and they are a balanced team. We also have good players and if we can give our hundred per cent we can win it," said the former Bolivia national team coach.

He also added, "Life continues, football continues and we have to only think about positives. We have spent a lot of time without family and now we have only 10 days left so we have to remain positive. When we finish the league and if we can win the ISL, after that, we will get back to our families."