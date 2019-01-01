ATK boss Antonio Habas expecting a tough test in Hyderabad

The ATK boss believes statistics mean very little and the tie against the bottom-placed team will be demanding....

received a minor setback in their quest to top the (ISL) table last week after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against .

Head coach Antonio Habas was disappointed with the referee’s performance in that game but maintained that the team must focus on their next challenge – an away tie against Hyderabad FC.

The Nizams have had a poor season so far and are languishing at the bottom of the table with just four points in eight games. But the ATK boss is expecting a tough test from Phil Brown’s men.

“Football is for winning or losing or a draw. We are not happy with the performance of the referee also but this is normal in football. One day, it will be good, another day not (so much),” he said.

“Three points against Hyderabad is the most important, Goa game is in the past for me. The match will be very very difficult. Hyderabad have good players and a good coach. They will be difficult for us, they have been waiting for the game for nine days. In this league, all matches are very competitive. A small decision or a small mistake will turn the scoreline (will have an impact)," Habas said.

ATK (16) have scored the most goals in ISL this season whereas their next opponents Hyderabad (17) have conceded the most. But Habas feels that these statistics mean very little in football.

“In football, statistics are only good for reading. Every match, it is possible that it will be different. A small decision may change the final result. The referee also has to be prepared for the match,” he reiterated.