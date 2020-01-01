ATK's Antonio Lopez Habas - NorthEast United are a difficult opposition

The Spanish coach hinted that Australian striker David Williams might return to the match day squad against NorthEast United...

will hope to register full three points and reclaim their place at the top of the (ISL) table when they take a struggling FC on Monday in Kolkata.

After a good start to their campaign, the Highlanders suddenly lost form and are now winless in seven consecutive matches. They are struggling on the ninth position on the league table.

ATK boss Antonio Lopez Habas, who returns to the dugout after a one-match suspension, refused to take NorthEast United lightly as he suggested that there is very little difference between the standard of ISL teams.

“I think they are a difficult opponent. All the teams in ISL are difficult there is a very small difference between the teams. We have to be careful. We still five more matches to play. We have to concentrate, we have to have the maximum attitude, maximum discipline for playing against NorthEast United.”

He further heaped praise on the opposition and suggested that they need to remain cautious as the Highlanders have the potential to beat them.

“For us, it can be a tricky match because the situation NorthEast is in is not really how they play. They play good football, they have signed two players. They have played two matches less than the other teams. It is very difficult, they are a tough opponent. We have to be tough and prepare well for this match.

“NorthEast United have some good players in central midfield and attack. They have good Indian players too. They are a good team. One day you can lose and one day you can win. Every team is very equal and we have to be alert. We respect NorthEast.”

Habas gave a positive update on injured striker David Williams. The Australian has rejoined training the Spanish boss hinted that he might feature in the matchday squad.

“David Williams has trained with the team this week. He is part of the team dynamics. We have to evaluate in the last training session tomorrow. Maybe there is a possibility of him playing in the match. I don't know if he will start.”

When asked about championship aspirations, the Spaniard suggested that they are taking one game at a time.

“We have to go step by step. I am not thinking about the championship. I am only thinking about NorthEast United match. We have to focus on the present. Not past, not future,” said the former coach.