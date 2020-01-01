Astro returns with the 2020/21 Premier League season

Strengthened by the learning during the final stages of the 2019/20 season, Astro readies to provide unrivaled coverage of the brand new PL season.

Football is back and in a big way! With just one week left to go before look to start the defence of their title, Astro sparked new excitement with the big announcement that they will be showing all 380 matches live.

The new season that will kick off on 12 September 2020 at 7:30 p.m Malaysia time at Craven Cottage with the match between and will see Astro continue their unparalleled coverage of the best and most exciting football league in the world.

In what has been a difficult year for live sports because of the global pandemic, Astro has been able to ready themselves for the new challenge. In years past, Astro has always brought big-name pundits and former Premier League players to the Malaysian shore to beef up their coverage but has now look to a more digital way to captivate audiences.

More teams

Euan Smith, Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Executive Officer, TV of Astro enthused about the brand new prospect of alternative solutions like live match coverage with pundits on the other side of the world via video conferencing as they look to go beyond the boundaries of a normal studio production.

“Sports fans are some of our most engaged and enthusiastic viewers. With live sports making their return, Astro is back stronger and more excited than ever to serve Malaysian sports fans with the biggest sporting events from around the world. And there’s no bigger and more exciting football league than the Premier League,” said Smith during the launch on Thursday.

“Besides providing the most comprehensive coverage, we are taking football viewing to the next level with our Ultra Box and Broadband offering live matches in unparalleled 4K UHD. Customers need never miss a sporting moment with our Astro GO companion apps, streaming exclusive Premier League programmes on demand wherever and whenever they wish.

“We’re mindful that, as we navigate the ongoing global situation it is vital for Astro to find new ways to engage customers and sports fans virtually. We see headroom for growth in sports, and are pushing hard on new ways to drive value and revenue in the digital space.”

It’s was a measure highlighted by a special event during the launch which saw former captain and current TV pundit, Gary Neville dialing in from for 30-minute long discussion on all things Premier League.

When asked about whether Liverpool have the capacity to retain the title, the former England international was quick to point out that it will be hard to see the same two teams fighting for the coveted title in the 2020/21 season.

“It’s so amazing to see Liverpool do what they did last season. They have been brilliant for two years and you have to give credit to Jürgen Klopp. But it’s hard to win back-to-back titles and only have done that in the last 12 years,” said Neville.

“Liverpool can do it and they’ve got the talent. I think if they could sign Thiago (Alcantara), it would make them very strong again. But I do think they need the one signing to give the squad a stimulus because the boys have been together for a few years now.

“I think Manchester City will be the strongest team again this year and they will be revitalised under Pep Guardiola.”

Astro’s coverage for the Premier League will see all 380 matches being shown live on their platform whether that’s TV on mobile app, Astro Go. Additionally, fans can also watch selected matches on 4K UHD.

Just like they have done in previous years, Astro remains the one-stop place for all the biggest sports action with fans able to catch LaLiga, , , Formula 1, Moto GP, UFC, NBA and many more on their platforms.

Find out more about the Astro Sports Pack at https://promotions.astro.com.my/details/getsports