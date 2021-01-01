Aston Villa’s Traore extends impressive Premier League run against Newcastle United

The Burkina Faso star scored the Claret and Blue Army’s second goal against the Magpies to continue his fine goalscoring feat in the competition

Bertrand Traore improved on his notable English Premier League scoring form as secured a 2-0 win over on Saturday evening.

The former and man has now scored four goals in his last six games in the 2020-21 English topflight campaign.

The Burkina Faso ace lined up in attack alongside Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish and Ross Barkley to halt the aspirations of Steve Bruce’s side towards picking all three points from Villa Park.

As it proved a rewarding evening for Dean Smith’s men, they took an early lead in the 13th minute courtesy of Watkins. Matt Targett worked a neat interchange with Grealish before bending a cross towards the front post, where Fabian Schar flicked the ball vulnerably into the path of striker who headed past goalkeeper Karl Darlow from close range.

For Watkins, that was his ninth strike of the season in all competitions and first since November 2020.

In the 42nd minute, Traore doubled the lead as the hosts went into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage. A clever pass from Grealish found the unmarked 25-year-old who fired past a stranded Darlow.

Apart from his notable goal run, Newcastle United became the opponent he has scored more than once against in the tournament. His first goal against the St. James’ Park giants was on February 13, 2016 as a Chelsea player.

After replacing Diego Costa on the hour mark, the Stallion was on target as Guus Hiddink’s Blues silenced Steve McClaren’s side 5-1 at Stamford Bridge.

He was substituted for ’s Mahmoud Hassan ‘Trezeguet’ in the 80th minute, while Marvelous Nakamba was in action from start to finish. Whereas, ’s Ahmed El Mohamady was an unused substitute.

This result ended Aston Villa’s worrisome run of four games without a win and that moved them up to eighth in the English top-flight log after garnering 29 points from 17 games. They will now shift their focus to their next tie versus on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Bruce’s Newcastle remain 16th having gone ten games without a win and they would be hoping to end their awful run against next time out on January 26.