Aston Villa's Samatta showed his potential on debut - Dean Smith

The English boss was pleased with the Tanzanian's first outing for the Villains

manager Dean Smith stated Mbwana Samatta displayed his potential after making his debut in Tuesday's 3-2 EFL Cup aggregate win over .

The international was a new singing from Belgian club in the past week and was immediately thrust into the starting XI.

He was on for 67 minutes and replaced by Keinan Davis.

"I thought he did well, " Smith said on the club website.

"I knew he would tire at around 60 minutes. He stretches defenders, he gave Soyuncu and Evans a tough time and he linked play up well at times.

"He’ll get better once he adjusts to the pace of the game. He probably needs to sort his feet out a little bit better for the chance he had in the first half but he almost got on the end of a super ball from Jack in the second half.

"He’ll be better for 60 minutes tonight. He showed us the potential he’s got."

Samatta will be looking forward to his Premier League debut when Aston Villa travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.