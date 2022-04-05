Aston Villa’s Traore honoured to be managed by Liverpool legend Gerrard

Bertrand Traore stated it is a privilege to be managed by England and Liverpool great Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Following the sack of Dean Smith, the English manager left his post at Rangers to become the Premier League side’s permanent manager.

Under Gerrard, the Burkina Faso international has struggled for playing time - featuring in just seven league matches in the 2021-22 campaign - with six of them as a substitute.

Notwithstanding, the 26-year-old forward claimed he has benefitted from learning from the retired English midfielder.

"I watched him and supported him. We dream about this kind of player, now I am happy to be his player," Traore told BBC Sport Africa.

"He is one of the greatest players of the game. It is always a privilege to be coached by a legend.

"These kinds of players have experienced a lot, won a lot and know everything about the game.



"It is always good to have advice from somebody who has so much experience and has done a lot in the game."

The former Chelsea and Olympique Lyon man remains the only player from Burkina Faso to have ever graced the English top-flight and also find the net.

He went further, aiming to pass on his experience to his compatriots.

"I try to bring back this experience together with the other players," he continued.

"We have some [others] who play in good leagues so we try to bring everything together and try to get the best team as possible."

Traore moved to Villa Park after falling out of favour at Lyon where he scored just four goals and provided five assists in 35 competitive appearances, his lowest goal involvement for the French giants.

His career began at Chelsea where he played 16 times between 2014 and 2017, scoring four goals and providing an assist. During that time, he was loaned out to Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax in the Netherlands.

The African would be hoping to be considered for action when Aston Villa host Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Having lost their last three games in all competitions, Gerrard’s men - who currently occupy the 11th position having accrued 36 points, would be aiming to return to winning ways.