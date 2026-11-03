Aston Villa skipper John McGinn admits it is 'not easy' playing under Unai Emery ahead of Champions League showdown at Camp Nou

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Aston Villa captain John McGinn has opened up on the intense tactical demands imposed by head coach Unai Emery as the Midlands club prepare to face Barcelona on Tuesday night. The Scotland international also praised the resilience of his side's new signings after bouncing back from a difficult start to the domestic season.

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Scottish midfielder praises summer recruits

McGinn has hailed the mentality of Villa's younger summer additions after the club lost three of their first four Premier League fixtures, including a heavy 4-0 opening-day defeat away at Brighton and Hove Albion. That early slump followed a major transfer overhaul that saw established stars Emiliano Martinez, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins leave Villa Park. Strong form across September and October has since revitalised their campaign.

New arrivals embrace tactical system

Having experienced slow starts during previous seasons under the Spanish tactician before going on sustained winning runs, the skipper was impressed by how quickly the fresh faces adapted to the manager's methods.

Speaking to TNT Sports, McGinn said: "The players that have come in need to give themselves a lot of credit. It was a very difficult start. It's easier for us because we've been used to a poor start before, but they kept believing, kept trying to listen and take on board what the manager wants.

"They allowed us to say, 'we'll be fine, don't worry, keep at it' and you're starting to see the best of Johan [Manzambi], and Alysson feels like a new player coming into this squad. It's not easy to play under this manager, but if you take the time to understand, be patient, and understand that in this system, it can bring out the best of you."

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Relentless standards drive European ambition

Asked to expand on just how intense the former Sevilla and Villarreal boss can be on the training ground, the midfielder replied: "Quite, aye. It's what you want, he doesn't stop. Teams have had a small sniff of European football over the past few years, teams that have tried to compete with the big clubs.

"He won't let us stop and get comfortable, he wants more, and that's why we're sitting in this stadium [Camp Nou] right now, because of how demanding he is. It's infectious, and it's our job to pass on that message in the dressing room. You either get on board with it or you don't."

Perfect record tested in Catalonia

Villa head into Tuesday's heavyweight clash in Spain sitting three points clear of Barcelona after winning all three of their opening Champions League fixtures. Only four other clubs - two-time reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Real Betis - boast a 100 per cent record in the league phase so far. Securing a positive result at Camp Nou would further strengthen Villa's push for automatic knockout qualification.