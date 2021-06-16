Premier League

Aston Villa Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 schedule

Last Updated
Getty Images
Dean Smith's side may have only finished 11th in the table last season, but produced some sublime football along the way to leave fans wanting more

Aston Villa will fancy themselves to start the 2021-22 season with a bang, as two of their opening three fixtures pit them against newly-promoted sides.

In between facing Watford and Brentford, the Villains also take on Newcastle, who struggled throughout the previous campaign.

Much will rely on whether captain Jack Grealish remains at the club, of course, with the skipper's skills attracting admiring glances from the league's big boys during the summer transfer window.

Editors' Picks

Should he stay, however, there will be far less onus on last season's league top scorer, Ollie Watkins (14), to provide the magic on his own.

Article continues below

That said, the addition of Emi Buendia should have fans purring at the thought of having another superb attacking creator on the pitch.

Of course, there will be no West Midlands derby after West Brom were relegated, but will Villa fans care? Probably not.

Aston Villa Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa
21/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
28/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford
11/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
18/09/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
25/09/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
02/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
16/10/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
23/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
30/10/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United
06/11/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
20/11/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
27/11/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
30/11/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City
04/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
11/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
14/12/2021 19:45 Norwich City v Aston Villa
18/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley
26/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
28/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa
01/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
15/01/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
22/01/2022 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
08/02/2022 19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds United
12/02/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
19/02/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Watford
26/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
05/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
12/03/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa
19/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
02/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
09/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
16/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
23/04/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
30/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich City
07/05/2022 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa
15/05/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
22/05/2022 16:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa