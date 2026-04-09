Bologna vs Aston Villa: Winners & losers - Unai Emery's European masters take command as Italian resolve crumbles

The Stadio Renato Dall’Ara provided a cauldron of noise for this Europa League quarter-final, but it was Aston Villa who emerged with their continental reputation further enhanced. Returning from an eighteen-day hiatus since their domestic victory over West Ham, Unai Emery’s side showed no signs of rust. They dismantled a Bologna team that, despite a storied run to this stage including a scalp of Roma, found themselves tactically outmatched by the tournament favourites.

For Villa, this 3-1 victory represents more than just a first-leg lead; it is a statement of intent for a club currently balancing a top-four Premier League charge with European ambitions. Bologna, sitting eighth in Serie A and struggling for home form, now face a mountainous task in the return leg. The match served as a clinical reminder of the gulf in experience at this level, as Villa’s senior figures dictated the tempo and exploited the defensive frailties of Vincenzo Italiano’s men.

Winners

John McGinn

The Villa skipper entered this match under a microscope, with Italian media and Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano identifying him as the primary threat. McGinn responded with a performance of immense tactical flexibility. Starting in a more advanced role, he eventually dropped deeper to solidify the midfield, showcasing why he is the fulcrum of Emery’s system. By netting yet again against the Rossoblu—his third goal against them in eighteen months—he proved to be their perennial tormentor. His ability to drive from deep and his leadership in a hostile environment cemented his status as a big-game player, almost single-handedly justifying the club’s refusal to entertain Easter transfer rumours linking him with a move away.

Youri Tielemans

Returning to the starting lineup for the first time in several weeks, Tielemans provided the poise and technical security Villa had occasionally lacked during his absence. Partnering Amadou Onana, the Belgian international completed 92% of his passes, acting as the metronome that allowed Villa to survive Bologna's early spells of pressure. His inclusion was a calculated risk by Emery, but it paid off handsomely as he helped navigate the transition from defence to attack with clinical precision. This performance ensures he is now an undisputed starter for the crucial seven-game "mini-season" that will define Villa's Champions League hopes.

Unai Emery

The four-time winner of this competition added another tactical notch to his belt. Emery’s warning to his players to "respect the competition" clearly resonated, as Villa played with the discipline of a side that had been here many times before. His decision to start Emiliano Buendía alongside Morgan Rogers created a creative overload that Bologna's back four, missing key figures like Mikhail Vitik, simply could not track. Emery has now positioned Villa as the team to beat in the Europa League, further elevating his own stock as arguably the finest knockout-stage manager in modern European football.

Losers

Federico Ravaglia

Entrusted with the gloves in the absence of Lukasz Skorupski, Ravaglia endured a difficult night behind a shaky defence. While he could do little about the sheer power of Villa's third goal, his positioning for the first was questionable, and he lacked the commanding presence needed to steady his backline during Villa’s second-half surge. In a match where Bologna needed their goalkeeper to be flawless to maintain parity, Ravaglia's inability to organize his box during set-pieces proved costly. This performance will likely lead to calls for a more permanent solution between the sticks should Skorupski's absence continue.

Vincenzo Italiano

Despite his pre-match praise for John McGinn, Italiano failed to devise a system capable of neutralising the Scotland international. Bologna’s high defensive line was repeatedly exploited by the directness of Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, and Italiano’s tactical adjustments in the second half were too late to stem the tide. With Bologna’s home form now standing at just one win in their last seven at the Dall’Ara, the pressure is mounting on Italiano to find a solution to their lack of domestic and European consistency. Falling 3-1 at home effectively ends their European dream barring a miracle at Villa Park.

Jhon Lucumí

The Colombian defender was tasked with shackling Ollie Watkins but struggled with the striker’s movement and physical presence all evening. Lucumí was caught out of position for the second goal and appeared increasingly frustrated as the game progressed, eventually picking up a yellow card for a cynical foul. As a leader in the Bologna defence, he failed to provide the resilience Emery had warned his side about. This performance highlighted the defensive gap between Serie A’s mid-table and the Premier League’s elite, leaving Lucumí’s reputation somewhat dented on the big stage.

In conclusion, Aston Villa have one foot in the semi-finals. Their clinical edge, spearheaded by John McGinn and coached by the master of this competition, Unai Emery, proved too much for a Bologna side that lacked the necessary defensive composure. While the Italians showed flashes of the form that saw them dump Roma out in the previous round, they were ultimately schooled by a more experienced, data-driven Villa machine. The return leg in Birmingham now feels like a formality.