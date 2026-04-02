"Ask the player"... Enrique leaves the secret of the Senegal national team star hanging

Following his impressive performances for the Senegal national team during the recent international break, young winger Ibrahim M'Baye has returned to the Paris Saint-Germain bench, raising questions about his inconsistent form between club and country.

During a press conference held on Thursday, Spanish manager Luis Enrique was asked about M'Baye’s situation, specifically whether he performs differently for the Senegal national team compared to Paris Saint-Germain.

Enrique replied calmly: “Is Ibrahim M’Baye different with Senegal? I don’t know, you’ll have to ask the player himself, not me, but I think we’ve placed a great deal of trust in Ibrahim, and we’ll stand by that trust.”

He added: “There are times when a player feels more at ease with his national team, and other times with his club. That doesn’t change our opinion of him at all; I hope he shows his quality with Paris Saint-Germain as well.”

The manager’s comments come after Mbayé’s impressive performance for the “Lions of Teranga” during the international break. In the friendly against Peru (which ended in a 2-0 win for Senegal at the Stade de France), the young winger provided a superb assist for Nicolas Jackson’s opening goal.

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A few days later, M'Baye scored his third goal in 10 international appearances during the 3-1 victory over Gambia at the Abdoulaye Wade Stadium, cementing his role as a key asset for the Senegalese national team, particularly when coming on as a substitute.

However, the player is going through a difficult spell at Paris Saint-Germain, having not received enough playing time since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations; in the Parisian side’s last 11 matches, M’Baye has spent most of them on the bench.

It is worth noting that Ibrahim M'Baye, who is considered one of the most promising young talents at the Paris Saint-Germain academy, has a contract with the club until the summer of 2028, amid high hopes that he will establish himself as a key player in Luis Enrique’s squad during the current season.