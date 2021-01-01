Asante Kotoko terminate contract of Sulley Muntari's brother Muniru after just two months

The Porcupine Warriors and the 28-year-old midfielder have decided to go their separate ways

Premier League side and recent signing Muniru Sulley have parted ways, the club announced.

The contract termination comes only two months after the player penned a two-year deal.

Muniru, the younger brother of former Ghana, and Milan star Sulley Muntari, leaves the Porcupine Warriors after seven appearances for the outfit in all competitions - five in the Ghana Premier League and two in the Caf .

"We wish to announce to our lovely supporters and the general public that Asante Kotoko SC and Muniru Sulley have mutually terminated their contract," Kotoko announced in a statement on Friday.

"It is significant to note that this termination does not come with any termination, both now and in the future. It is also important to state as a matter of fact that Muniru Sulley since joining the club was never paid any salary or signing fee.

"We wish to extend our best wishes to Muniru Sulley in his future endeavour."

Asante Kotoko and Sulley Muniru mutually terminate contract without any financial obligations.



Thank you Muniru 🤝.

We wish you the very best #AKSC #ariseletsbuild #ThankyouSulley pic.twitter.com/adCBYqrez7 — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) January 22, 2021

Muniru made his Kotoko debut as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Berekum in the Premier League in November.

Earlier this week, he made his first start for the Porcupine Warriors in a clash with Wafa which ended in a 1-1 draw.

He will be on the search for his fourth club since 2019.

A product of the Liberty Professionals youth system, the 28-year-old signed his first professional deal with Romanian side CFR Cluj in 2013, staying with the side until 2015.

He then moved to FCSB for another two-year spell before heading on short spells with Portuguese side Tondela and Yeni Malatyaspor in .

In 2019, the midfielder joined Belarusian outfit Dinamo Minsk for another brief stint, before transferring to Tambov in later in the year.

Last November, he headed back home to sign for Kotoko who are the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League.

The Kumasi-based are set to face on Sunday as they seek three points to improve their third-place standing on the league table.

They are on the hunt for an unprecedented 24th title, their last coming in 2014.